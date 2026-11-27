Australia’s Parliament has passed a law requiring liquefied natural gas exporters to reserve up to 20% of their output for the domestic market from 2028. As The Japan Times reports, the Labor government’s initiative was finally approved after the opposition coalition of Liberals and Nationals promised not to block the document.

Exemption for Western Australia

After amendments were introduced, the bill was backed by the Senate late on Thursday evening, and the lower house of Parliament approved it the following day. Western Australia, which accounts for about two-thirds of Australian LNG exports, was exempted from the new scheme. The state already has its own policy requiring a 15% gas reservation, and its gas network is not connected to the east coast market.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the law would put “downward pressure” on energy prices for households and businesses, without specifying the possible amount of savings. According to him, gas is used to heat homes, support renewable energy and manufacturing.

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Situation on the east coast

Australia’s east coast gas market has faced limited supply, higher prices and a risk of shortages over the past decade. Production at mature fields near the state of Victoria, which historically were the region’s main source of gas, has declined. Some LNG producers in the east of the country bought domestic production to meet export obligations.

The new scheme will apply to three export projects on the east coast operated by Origin Energy, Shell and Santos. Their LNG is mainly supplied to China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. Critics believe the policy could lower prices so much that it would deter exploration and investment in new gas resources.

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