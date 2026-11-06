Belgium’s parliament on Friday morning passed a law allowing police to enter the homes of undocumented migrants who have ignored orders to leave the country. As Cyprus Mail reports, the decision was backed by a majority of lawmakers after overnight debates that lasted until around 5:00 a.m. local time.

Who the law will apply to

Searches are permitted only in the homes of people who have been denied asylum in Belgium, have failed to comply with an order to leave the country, and are considered a threat to public safety. A search requires authorization from an investigating judge.

Such actions may take place only between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and in the presence of migration service officials. The Belgian government described the new mechanism as a tool for enforcing deportation decisions against people considered dangerous to public order or national security.

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Protests and criticism

The bill faced opposition from human rights organizations and lawyers. They said that allowing police to enter private homes to monitor compliance with migration legislation could weaken constitutional guarantees and privacy protections.

On the eve of the vote, around 3,000 people formed a human chain around the Palace of Justice in Brussels. According to Belgian media, more than 50 other protests and gatherings were also organized in cities and towns across the country. Amnesty International urged lawmakers to reject the bill, noting that it could also affect people who help undocumented migrants.

The law is part of the broader policy of the right-wing coalition of Prime Minister Bart De Wever, aimed at restricting migration and increasing the number of removals of people who have been denied the right to remain in Belgium.

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