Denmark’s parliament in Copenhagen is expected to ratify a security agreement with the United States on Greenland on November 19. The document, signed by the United States, Denmark and Greenland in September, is intended to resolve the dispute over the future of the Arctic island, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The US role in Greenland

Once it enters into force, the agreement will expand the role of the US military in Greenland. In particular, the United States will be granted permission to establish the Golden Dome missile defense system. At the same time, the document confirms Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and the island’s residents’ right to self-determination.

Tensions between the sides intensified after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island. His refusal to rule out the use of military or economic coercion triggered a diplomatic crisis in NATO in January and led to several months of intensive negotiations between Denmark and Greenland and the United States.

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Approval procedure

Greenland’s parliament ratified the agreement this month. Last week, the Danish parliament supported it in the first reading with the backing of all parties. The vote on final approval was expected at around 10:00 local time on November 19.

Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a professor of political science at the University of Copenhagen, believes that the agreement could give the United States more opportunities to influence decisions of security significance, as well as the extraction of some strategic resources. At the same time, other experts cited by the outlet said that the new agreement does not significantly expand US military access to Greenland.

The agreement does not require a vote in the US Senate. After approval by the Danish parliament, it will enter into force when Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs notifies the United States by diplomatic note that internal procedures have been completed.

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