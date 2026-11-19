Denmark’s Parliament on Thursday unanimously approved a defense agreement allowing the United States to expand its military presence in Greenland. A total of 109 lawmakers voted in favor of the document, with none voting against it.

Defense zones on the island

The agreement allows the United States to establish defense zones at several locations on the Arctic island. According to Anadolu Agency, citing Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, this is expected to pave the way for an expanded US military presence in Greenland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Supplement to the 1951 agreement

The governments of Denmark, Greenland and the United States signed the agreement in September. It amends and supplements the 1951 agreement governing Greenland’s defense.

The vote in Denmark’s Parliament took place after the Greenlandic Parliament, Inatsisartut, approved the document earlier this month.

Read us on