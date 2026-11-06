Estonia’s parliament is considering amendments to the Health Services Organisation Act that could give the Health Board, the state supervisory authority, the right to suspend the active status of doctors and nurses in the national register of healthcare professionals. This could be applied in cases of repeated or serious violations of professional standards that pose risks to patients or the quality of medical care, ERR News reports.

Oversight of individual medical professionals

Currently, the Health Board primarily inspects healthcare institutions as legal entities rather than individual specialists. Employers are responsible for the qualifications of their staff and the quality of care they provide.

If a healthcare institution ends its cooperation with a doctor whose conduct has raised questions, the supervisory authority cannot continue an investigation into that person because its powers extend to legal entities. The bill being considered by the Riigikogu is intended to change this procedure.

The amendments will also make it possible to assess not only the formal requirements for healthcare institutions, including premises, equipment and staffing, but also how they ensure staff competence, quality of treatment and patient safety. Until now, a medical professional’s active status in the register could only be suspended by a court decision or for a limited period.

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Possible measures

Pille Saar, an expert at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said that repeated or serious violations of standards should constitute grounds for suspending a status. According to her, this concerns systematic improper practice, including advice to replace treatment with prayer, failure to prescribe necessary antibiotics, or discouraging patients from using contraception, including for religious reasons.

After consultations with university or professional experts, the Health Board will be able to issue an order, require additional training, or suspend a medical professional’s active registration until they pass a new examination. The changes are expected to take effect next October.

Elle-Mall Sadam, head of the Estonian Association of Family Physicians, advised patients to ask medical professionals to record all recommendations regarding treatment and medication in medical documentation, including in the centralized state health information system. In her view, this will help review complaints and establish the circumstances in the event of a dispute.

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