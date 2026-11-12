Estonia’s parliament, the Riigikogu, approved the government’s draft state budget for 2027 at its second reading early Thursday morning. Discussion of the amendments began at 16:00 on Wednesday and ended shortly before 1 a.m., ERR News reports.

Opposition objections

All four opposition parties — the Centre Party, the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE), Isamaa, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) — proposed suspending the second reading of the document. These proposals were not supported: in the 101-seat parliament, 47 lawmakers voted in favor of suspension and 50 voted against.

Budget revenue for 2027 is projected at €19.4 billion, while expenditure is expected to total nearly €20.2 billion. Nearly €1.2 billion is allocated for investment.

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Changes to the draft

A total of 95 amendments were submitted to the bill, three of which were partially approved. The Riigikogu Finance Committee proposed a comprehensive amendment on reallocating funds within and between ministries’ areas of responsibility.

The committee also proposed allocating an additional €7.47 million from the government reserve to improve the accessibility and quality of specialized care services. The first reading of the draft budget took place in mid-October.

Amendments to the document may be submitted until 17:15 on Wednesday, November 25, ahead of the third and final reading. Only cosmetic changes, including corrections of typographical errors, are permitted between the second and third readings. After consideration of the budget, the Riigikogu session continued with other agenda items.

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