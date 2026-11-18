Finland’s Parliament on Wednesday voted to extend until the end of 2028 the so-called pushback law, officially named the Border Security Act. This was reported by YLE News.

Border guard powers

The law allows employees of the Finnish Border Guard to return asylum seekers when their arrival is organized by Russia — the aggressor state — or another foreign state, and the situation poses a serious threat to national security.

The temporary law entered into force in July 2024. This is the second extension of its validity. The Finnish government explains the need for it by saying that the threat of instrumentalized migration at the country’s eastern border has not disappeared.

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Government position and criticism

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that extending the law was absolutely necessary. According to him, the border security situation does not indicate any easing, so renewing and extending the law is important.

Critics of the document believe that it contradicts Finland’s Constitution and the country’s international obligations. Finland has kept land border crossing points on the border with Russia closed since December 2023, extending this restriction through separate government decisions.

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