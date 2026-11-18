In Italy, the lower house of parliament has given final approval to a law aimed at combating anti-Semitism. The document was supported late on Tuesday evening by 147 votes to 93. The law enshrines the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism, which identifies some forms of criticism of Israel as examples of anti-Semitic behavior, France 24 reports.

Dispute over freedom of expression

Opponents of the law believe it could deter public support for Palestinian rights and criticism of Israel. Angelo Bonelli, co-chair of the Green-Left Alliance group, said that the right is using the bill to suppress criticism.

The centre-right coalition of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rejected these concerns. Paolo Emilio Russo, a representative of the Forza Italia party, said that nobody had sought to restrict freedom of expression and criticism, which he described as the foundation of democracy. The law does not provide for financial fines or criminal sanctions for violators.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of parties and the Jewish community

Left-wing parties generally did not support the document. At the same time, a small group of lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party abstained from voting, contrary to the position of the leadership, which had called for a vote against it. The opposition repeatedly asked the government to change the definition of anti-Semitism, but the coalition did not support these proposals.

Livia Ottolenghi, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, welcomed the adoption of the law, saying it would strengthen the “democratic antibodies” of Italian society. Supporters of the document point to a rise in anti-Semitic incidents since the start of the war in Gaza. The Italian Observatory on Anti-Semitism recorded 963 such cases in 2025 — nearly four times more than in 2022.

Gadi Luzzatto Voghera, director of the Centre for Contemporary Jewish Documentation in Milan, told Reuters that 18 incidents were registered in 2025 in which people were pushed, spat on or slapped. In the first six months of 2026, 10 such cases were recorded.

Read us on