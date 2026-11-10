Cyprus’ parliamentary foreign affairs committee is set to consider on Tuesday a bill to ratify an agreement with France on the status of military forces. The document sets out the rules for the presence and activities of the armed forces of the two states on each other’s territory, Cyprus Mail reports.

Legal framework for military personnel

The agreement was signed in Nicosia on June 8 by Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin. It is a Status of Forces Agreement, or SOFA, regulating the rights and obligations of military personnel from both countries while they are present in the other state’s territory.

The document is intended to facilitate operational cooperation, joint exercises and military deployments. At the signing, Palmas called the agreement an important step towards strengthening defence relations based on mutual trust and shared strategic interests.

Vautrin said Cyprus is an important support point for French military operations in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deepening defence cooperation

The agreement followed the strategic partnership concluded in Paris in December 2025 by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and French President Emmanuel Macron. Its provisions envisage deeper cooperation in diplomacy, defence and security.

French warships regularly visit Cypriot ports, while the two countries’ militaries take part in joint exercises. A unit of France’s 3rd Marine Artillery Regiment participated in the military parade marking Cyprus Independence Day on October 1; the regiment had previously been deployed to the island in March 2026.

Last week, Palmas and Vautrin discussed operational cooperation, European defence procurement and regional security in Paris. The French Ministry of Defence also confirmed that Cyprus’ procurement plans under the EU SAFE programme include French Scorpion armoured vehicles.

Read us on