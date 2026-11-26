On November 26, Latvia’s Parliament approved legislative amendments granting the government the right to provide a state guarantee of up to €175 million for airline airBaltic. The funds are to come from private creditors, while the state will guarantee the carrier’s fulfillment of its loan repayment obligations.

In the second and final reading, 77 Saeima deputies voted in favor of amendments to the law on airBaltic financial stability measures, 19 voted against, and there were no abstentions. In the first reading on the same day, the bill was supported by 76 deputies, while 18 voted against. Earlier, the Latvian government gave its principled backing to providing the guarantee, and the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee approved the proposal by nine votes to two, AeroTime reports.

Financing for restructuring

airBaltic has been undergoing financial restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States since September 14, 2026. On October 19, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York finally authorized the company to obtain up to €350 million in debtor financing under the procedure. The package provides for three tranches: €175 million, up to €125 million, and up to €50 million.

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The airline has already received the first tranche and is seeking access to the second. Latvian Transport Minister Krišs Lipšāns explained that the creditor requires a €175 million state guarantee in order to release €125 million, while another €50 million is intended for payment of interest on the loan.

Additional conditions

Lipšāns warned that without the second tranche, airBaltic could suspend flights by mid-December. In a filing with the U.S. court dated November 16, the airline stated that without access to the next two tranches, it faces liquidation.

According to the Latvian government, implementation of the guarantee still requires approval from the European Commission and compliance with EU state aid rules. In addition, as of November 26, the U.S. court had not yet ruled on the priority of new creditors over airBaltic bondholders whose bonds mature in 2029. The carrier also plans to cut its workforce by 500–700 employees from approximately 3,000 and reduce its Airbus A220-300 fleet from 54 to around 36 aircraft by the end of 2026.

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