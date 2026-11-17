Latvia’s Saeima approved the composition of the second government led by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs on November 17. Fifty-seven lawmakers voted for the new cabinet, 34 voted against, and another five did not vote, LSM English reports.

Vote after debates

The composition of the government was announced on the morning of November 17. The parliamentary session began at 15:00, and the vote on the cabinet took place at 22:27 after more than seven hours of debate.

Some lawmakers criticized the way the government was formed, which, in their view, was presented in order to meet the deadline before November 18, Latvia’s Independence Day. During the discussion, concerns were also raised about the predominance of men in the cabinet and the fact that several non-party ministerial candidates had previously studied or worked with Kulbergs in the private sector.

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Coalition composition

The new government is based on an alliance of two political forces — the United List and the National Alliance. Four of the 13 ministries will be headed by candidates who are formally unaffiliated with parties. Summing up the debates, Kulbergs repeatedly called his candidates professionals.

One United List lawmaker, Pēteris Dimants, did not vote for the government. At the same time, representatives of the opposition party Latvia First were divided: some supported Kulbergs’ cabinet, while others voted against it.

Speaking before the vote, Kulbergs said that eliminating wastefulness and change would be the key words for the next four years. He also drew attention to low turnout in the Saeima elections, calling it a warning for politicians, the government, and parliament.

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