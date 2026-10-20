Libya’s House of Representatives, based in the east of the country, has approved the 2019 agreement with Türkiye on the delimitation of maritime zones in the Mediterranean Sea. The parliament also revoked its 2020 decision to sever political ties with Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on November 27, 2019, by Türkiye and Libya’s then internationally recognized Government of National Accord, led by Fayez al-Sarraj. The document defined the boundary of the two states’ maritime jurisdictions. It entered into force in December 2019 and was registered with the UN.

Shift in the position of eastern authorities

The decision marks a significant shift in the position of the eastern parliament, which is linked to the political camp of commander Khalifa Haftar. Previously, this institution opposed the agreement and questioned the authority of the Tripoli-based government to conclude it without parliamentary approval.

Türkiye supported the Tripoli authorities during Haftar’s forces’ offensive on the capital in 2019–2020, while also developing contacts with eastern Libya. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh in 2022 and 2023. In August 2025, Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın visited Benghazi and held talks with Khalifa Haftar.

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Dispute in the Mediterranean Sea

The agreement is one of the subjects of the long-running dispute between Türkiye and Greece over maritime borders, shelf resources and island rights. Ankara believes that coastal geography, proportionality and the principle of equity should be taken into account in delimitation. Athens, in turn, says that the memorandum does not take into account the maritime rights of Greek islands, including Crete and Rhodes, and considers it invalid.

In August 2020, Greece and Egypt signed a separate agreement on the delimitation of maritime zones, which partially overlaps with the claims of Türkiye and Libya. Approval of the document by the eastern parliament may weaken arguments about the lack of domestic support for the agreement in Libya, but it does not resolve issues concerning its implementation and consequences for third countries.

Energy cooperation

In June 2025, Turkish state-owned company TPAO and Libya’s National Oil Corporation signed a memorandum on geological and geophysical surveys in four offshore areas. In February 2026, TPAO obtained participation rights in two exploration blocks during Libya’s first licensing round in 17 years. Approval of the maritime agreement may reduce political uncertainty for future joint projects, although exploration and drilling will require separate licensing, investment and operational decisions.

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