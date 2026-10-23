In Mali, the transitional parliament—the National Transitional Council (CNT)—on October 22, 2026, ratified an ordinance extending the possibility of deprivation of citizenship to Malians who hold it by birth. All 119 council members present voted for the decision, The Rio Times reports.

Who the ordinance concerns

Previously, deprivation of citizenship was primarily applied to naturalized citizens. The ordinance amends the Code of Persons and Family, based on Law No. 2011-087 of December 30, 2011.

Coverage of the July draft document listed among the grounds for such a decision a formal oath of allegiance to another state, cooperation with organizations that the authorities consider hostile, separatist, or terrorist, as well as participation in terrorist activities. The draft also mentioned financing or glorifying terrorism and using a former public office to the detriment of Mali’s interests. The full ratified text of the ordinance was not available in the source.

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The document’s path to ratification

Mali’s Council of Ministers, chaired by General Assimi Goïta, approved the draft on July 17, 2026. Justice Minister Mamoudou Kassogué presented it as a response to shortcomings in the current system. The ordinance itself is dated August 13, and the CNT vote took place at the Bamako International Conference Center under the chairmanship of council president Malick Diaw.

According to Madar, citing Agence de presse africaine, deprivation of citizenship should not result in statelessness. At the same time, The Rio Times notes that the presence of such a guarantee in the final ratified text has not been confirmed. On May 27, 2016, Mali acceded to the 1961 UN Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, which prohibits deprivation of citizenship on racial, ethnic, religious, or political grounds.

The coverage does not describe the procedure for making a decision on deprivation of citizenship, the evidence required, or the possibility of appeal. The source also does not report any specific individuals who may already have been deprived of citizenship under the new rules.

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