Parliament in eastern Libya, at a session in the city of Sebha, approved Central Bank of Libya board member Fawzi Abu Hazam as the bank’s new governor. Lawmakers also accepted the resignation of the institution’s previous head, Naji Issa, TimesLIVE reports.

According to Abdullah Blaiheg, spokesperson for the eastern parliament, 78 of the 90 lawmakers present voted to appoint Abu Hazam and accept Issa’s resignation. Deputy Speaker Musbah Duma said this was the parliament’s first session in the southern city of Sebha.

Position of western authorities

The High Council of State, based in Tripoli and a rival of the parliament in the west of the divided country, has not yet commented on the eastern lawmakers’ decision. Last month, the eastern parliament had already backed Abu Hazam’s candidacy as interim governor of the Central Bank.

Naji Issa headed the Central Bank in 2024 after the parliament and the High Council of State agreed on his appointment. This decision ended a dispute over control of the bank that had previously led to the removal of the former head. In August, Issa submitted his resignation to both legislative bodies without publicly explaining the reasons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation surrounding the Central Bank

In October, the Central Bank condemned what it described as a forced entry into its headquarters in the absence of its governor. The circumstances of the incident remain not fully clear. The bank said it holds all those involved, including the Ministry of Defence, responsible for any consequences.

The institution later deleted this statement and reported that Abu Hazam had officially assumed his powers during a “friendly” handover procedure involving representatives of both legislative bodies. The bank also said its work was continuing as usual.

On the same day, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the internationally recognized Government of National Unity, met with Abu Hazam. They discussed financial and economic challenges, including measures to support the stability of the Libyan dinar exchange rate.

Read us on