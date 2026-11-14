In Nauru, all members of parliament have supported the government of President David Adeang, leaving no political opposition in the 19-seat legislature. Adeang said the change reflects unity, stability and a shared purpose in the politics of the Pacific island state, Taipei Times reports.

Two lawmakers received positions

According to Adeang, the government's full support in parliament was secured by appointing Pyon Deiye and Jason Bingham Agir as assistant ministers in the government. The president called it the first time since Nauru gained independence in 1968 that the entire parliament has supported the government.

In countries of the South Pacific, the composition of government and opposition blocs can change, and lawmakers can move between them. At the same time, Nauru is a rare example of a state where there are no opposition politicians in parliament at all.

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Parliamentary oversight

Adeang did not explain the reasons for the opposition lawmakers' switch, apart from referring to a shared commitment to put Nauru's interests first. He also did not say who would carry out parliamentary oversight, which is usually provided by the opposition. At the same time, the president said that diverse views and active debates, characteristic of a strong and healthy democracy, would remain in the country.

Government announcements on Facebook were the only source of information about the personnel changes. All media in the state, which has a population of about 12,000 people, are owned by the government, while foreign journalists are discouraged from traveling to the country by the high cost of a journalist visa — 8,000 Australian dollars, or US$5,435.

Adeang has led Nauru since 2023, when his predecessor was removed by a vote of no confidence. Lawmakers sworn in after last year's election elected him unopposed to continue serving in office. Freedom House noted that Nauru's residents generally enjoy political rights and civil liberties, although corruption remains a problem.

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