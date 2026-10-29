The parliament of the Australian state of New South Wales has passed a law to establish the Great Koala National Park in the Mid North Coast region. The park is planned to open by the end of 2026, Mongabay reports.

475,000 hectares of protected area

The new park will include 178,000 hectares of state forests and other public lands. They will be added to the existing network of national parks, creating a protected area of 475,000 hectares.

These forests are home to around 12,000 koalas and more than 100 other threatened species of flora and fauna. They include the greater glider, the glossy black-cockatoo and rare spider orchids. Representatives of the Gumbaynggirr and Dunghutti peoples, who participated in shaping the park, will continue to be involved in its management. Eight Indigenous rangers are planned to be employed through Indigenous community-controlled organizations.

In New South Wales, the koala was listed as an endangered species in 2022. According to a 2020 parliamentary inquiry, the species could disappear from the state by 2050. Koala numbers declined by one-third between 1990 and 2010 due to habitat loss, disease and climatic factors, including bushfires.

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Disputes over carbon credits

The state government has allocated 140 million Australian dollars for the creation of the park. At the same time, its long-term funding is planned to be largely provided through Australian Carbon Credit Units under the improved management of native forests method.

This mechanism allows carbon credits to be generated for projects that reduce or stop timber harvesting in native forests on public lands. Such credits can be used by industrial enterprises to offset their own emissions. Some conservationists and Green Party lawmakers criticized the model, saying that nature protection should not depend on carbon credit trading. Parliament rejected attempts to amend this scheme.

Recreational areas within the project

About 17% of the future park’s territory will have the status of regional parks for recreational users, including car clubs, archery clubs and mountain biking clubs. The law also provided for the holding of motorsport events in parts of these areas. Following the final amendment, five of about 10 regional parks were excluded from the motorsport provisions.

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