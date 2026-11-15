South Korea’s National Assembly is considering holding a parliamentary hearing on the cancellation of a contract between the state-owned Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) and South Korean companies Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Doosan Enerbility for the construction of nuclear reactors in Dukovany, Czechia.

Proposal to hold a hearing

Park Seong-min, a lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party, said there were internal problems within the South Korean consortium and proposed that the relevant National Assembly committee hold a hearing. As Korea Herald reports, the lawmaker cited local media reports alleging that KHNP sought to terminate its contract with Daewoo and bring in another subcontractor.

According to those reports, the reason was disagreements between the parties over the contract amount. Park Hee-sung, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, supported the idea of a hearing. He said parliament should examine claims that KHNP allegedly tried to change previously agreed contract terms and unilaterally push forward its own conditions.

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There is no consensus yet

At the same time, Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Jang Cheol-min noted that the alignment of positions among representatives of different parties on the need for a hearing does not yet mean that a compromise has been reached. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the relevant committee on Friday during consideration of the 2027 budget.

Committee chair Kim Seong-won of the People Power Party called for cross-party consensus on the hearing. The meeting ended without an agreement, after which he proposed resuming it on Monday. The KHNP-led consortium won the contract for the project worth 24 trillion won, or $18 billion, in July 2024. The cancellation of the contract was announced in October.

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