South Korea’s National Assembly has approved a bill allowing a special investigation into possible politically motivated actions by prosecutors during the presidency of former head of state Yoon Suk Yeol. The document was supported by 167 lawmakers, while one voted against. A total of 168 out of 300 parliamentarians took part in the vote, as the main opposition People Power Party boycotted it, The Korea Herald reports.

The bill was pushed by the ruling Democratic Party. Parliament approved it after the end of a filibuster launched by the People Power Party the previous day in protest.

Cases covered by the investigation

The special counsel will examine 12 cases, including six related to President Lee Jae Myung. His criminal trials were suspended after he took office in June 2025.

One case concerns charges brought against Lee in March 2023 in connection with events during his time as mayor of Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province. Prosecutors alleged that he allowed private developers to obtain illegal profits and secured corporate donations in exchange for favors.

Another case is connected to claims that Lee arranged for Ssangbangwool Group to transfer $8 million to North Korea in 2019–2020. According to prosecutors, the funds were intended to support regional projects and arrange his visit to Pyongyang. Lee was indicted in this case in June 2024.

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The investigation will not review the substance of the criminal charges. The special counsel is to determine whether prosecutors manipulated evidence or testimony in order to bring charges.

Parties’ positions

The review will also cover the case of former President Moon Jae In, who was indicted in April 2025 over claims that his former son-in-law’s employment at an airline was a bribe. The list includes cases concerning the death of a South Korean fisheries worker at the hands of North Korean military personnel in 2020, the forced return of two North Korean fishermen in 2019, and a prosecutorial probe into allegedly false media reports concerning Yoon.

The People Power Party said the investigation could create conditions for ending proceedings against Lee and weaken judicial independence. The Democratic Party insists that it is needed to uncover possible abuses of power by prosecutors. The special counsel will be able to employ up to 309 staff members and conduct the investigation for up to 200 days, including a 20-day preparatory period.

The Democratic Party, the People Power Party, and the small Rebuilding Korea party will each propose one candidate for the position of special counsel. President Lee Jae Myung will make the final choice.

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