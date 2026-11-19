On November 18, the Romanian Parliament approved a legislative proposal to increase the daily limit for cash payments and receipts from RON 5,000 to RON 50,000. This roughly corresponds to raising the amount from EUR 1,000 to EUR 10,000.

AUR party initiative

The proposal was submitted by the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party. It provides for a tenfold increase in the maximum amount of cash payments and receipts that can be made during one day.

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Romania Insider reports that the initiative was approved. The source notes that the parliament's decision applies to both types of transactions: cash payments and receipts of funds.

Who the proposal applies to

The legislative proposal covers companies, authorized natural persons (PFA), individual and family enterprises. It also applies to representatives of liberal professions, persons carrying out independent activities, partnerships, and other entities with or without legal personality.

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