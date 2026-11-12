Sweden’s parliament has approved a constitutional amendment that paves the way for adopting laws to revoke Swedish citizenship from people with dual citizenship. This may apply to those who obtained citizenship on false grounds or were convicted of crimes that caused serious harm to the country’s vital interests, The Local Sweden reports.

Voting results

The amendment was supported by 292 MPs, while 51 voted against it. The November 11 vote was the second one required to introduce constitutional changes: in Sweden, parliament must approve them twice, with an election held between the votes.

Only the Left Party and the Green Party opposed the amendment. The remaining political forces supported it.

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Further implementation

The constitutional change itself does not establish a procedure for revoking citizenship. Following the September 13 election, which did not produce a clear result, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson heads a caretaker government while parties attempt to form a new cabinet.

The next government will decide how to implement the amendment, including which crimes may constitute grounds for revoking citizenship. Kristersson’s government had been working on a bill, but it has not yet been completed. Last year, the government considered revoking the citizenship of dual nationals convicted in organized crime and gang-related cases.

The human rights organization Civil Rights Defenders criticized the changes. Its senior legal adviser, Aida Samani, said that the proposal effectively creates two types of Swedish citizenship — secure and conditional — and raises questions about equality before the law.

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