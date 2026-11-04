Singapore’s Parliament is due to discuss proposed amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act on Wednesday, November 4. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu is expected to soon introduce a bill to amend the law in Parliament.

Purpose of the amendments

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Fu previously said that Singapore seeks to strengthen existing haze-related legislation, including this law. According to her, the changes are intended to close enforcement gaps, strengthen corporate accountability and expand the country’s ability to investigate cases of transboundary haze.

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Decisive measures

The minister also noted that strengthening the legislation should enable Singapore to take decisive action against those considered responsible for transboundary haze.

Channel NewsAsia is providing live coverage of the parliamentary debate on the bill.

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