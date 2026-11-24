At the initiative of the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, the Slovak parliament decided to abolish postal voting. As Der Spiegel reports, Tibor Gašpar, a representative of the ruling Smer party, justified the move by claiming that this method of voting allegedly does not deserve trust and that ballot secrecy cannot be guaranteed.

Voting for Slovaks abroad

Since 2006, Slovak citizens had been able to vote by mail in parliamentary elections and referendums. In the 2023 parliamentary elections, votes cast by mail accounted for approximately 2% of the total. Most of them went to an opposition party.

Following the decision, Slovaks living abroad or travelling will be able to vote only at diplomatic missions and other polling stations designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Opposition criticism

The opposition sharply criticized the change to the electoral rules. Milan Majerský, leader of the opposition Christian Democrats, said that the governing coalition fears losing the next elections. Other opposition lawmakers announced their intention to challenge the legislative changes in the Constitutional Court.

Critics of the reform warn that it could make electoral participation more difficult for people with disabilities, residents of remote areas and Slovaks in countries without an embassy or consulate. In particular, according to official data, about 300,000 Slovaks live in the United States, while Bratislava has only two diplomatic missions there.

According to the publication, the Smer party recently lost its absolute majority in parliament after several lawmakers left, but with the support of allies who now sit as independents, it has 79 votes in the National Council in Bratislava.

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