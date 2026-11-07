Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has passed amendments raising the monthly allowance for elderly farmers from NT$8,110 to NT$15,000. The changes will take effect retroactively from July 1, the Taipei Times reports.

New program conditions

The amendments also ease the eligibility criteria for benefit recipients. The maximum annual non-agricultural income for applicants has been raised from NT$500,000 to NT$600,000. The maximum assessed value of applicants’ land and housing has been increased from NT$5 million to NT$10.25 million.

More than 7,000 additional people are expected to become eligible for assistance under the revised requirements. The law also provides for a review of the payment amount every two years: if the consumer price index rises by 3%, the allowance will be adjusted, with the additional costs covered by the central government.

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Dispute over spending

In January, the Cabinet approved its own version of the changes, which provided for raising the payment to NT$10,000 per month. However, the parliamentary caucuses of the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party jointly proposed setting the allowance at NT$15,000, explaining that inflation needed to be taken into account. Lawmakers ultimately supported the opposition parties’ version.

Kuomintang caucus representative Hsu Yu-chen said the increase recognizes farmers’ contribution to Taiwan’s economy. At the same time, Democratic Progressive Party representative Chen Pei-yu called the government’s NT$10,000 payment proposal more responsible from the perspective of public finances. The Ministry of Agriculture said raising the allowance to NT$15,000 instead of NT$10,000 would require an additional NT$32 billion in annual spending.

Taiwan’s elderly farmer allowance program was introduced in 1995 for farmers aged 65 and over who had participated in farmers’ insurance for at least 15 years. The monthly payment was initially NT$3,000, raised to NT$7,000 in 2011 and to NT$8,110 in 2024 following a consumer price index-based review.

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