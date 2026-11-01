In Taiwan, the Legislative Yuan approved in its third reading amendments to the laws on agricultural development, soil and water conservation, and the use and transfer of reserve mountain land. The amendments are intended to strengthen efforts against illegal construction and unauthorized use of agricultural land and slopes, Taipei Times reports.

Fines for filling land

Amendments to Articles 10 and 69 of the Agricultural Development Act provide for a fine of up to NT$3 million for illegally filling agricultural land or dumping materials on it. This is equivalent to approximately US$92,370.

Separately, amendments to Article 60 of the law include crop losses caused by wildlife in the list of cases in which the government may provide financial assistance, subsidies or preferential loans. The Ministry of Agriculture said it would further develop relevant assistance mechanisms.

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Liability for damage to slopes

Under amendments to the Soil and Water Conservation Act, unauthorized use or development of slopeland that causes erosion or damage to soil and water conservation may be punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$25 million.

If the violation results in death or serious injury, the maximum fines were raised to NT$100 million from NT$1 million and to NT$80 million from NT$800,000. Failure to comply with remediation requirements may result in a fine of up to NT$3 million, compared with the previous NT$60,000. The ministry expects the changes to improve the effectiveness of law enforcement.

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