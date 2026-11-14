Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has approved amendments to laws on gender equality in employment and employment that provide for longer leave related to the birth of a child. Maternity leave is to increase from eight to 14 weeks, while paternity leave after the birth of a child is to increase from seven to 14 days.

As reported by Taipei Times, employees will also be able to take unpaid parental leave until their child turns nine. Currently, the limit is three years.

Child care

The amendments provide parents with the right to leave for personal care of a child in the event of the child’s illness, vaccination, the suspension of kindergarten operations or school classes. Such leave may also be used to take part in parental events organized by child care facilities, preschool education institutions or schools.

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The duration of such leave will be limited to 60 days per child, and it will count toward the total period of unpaid parental leave. The right to seven days of leave to accompany a husband or wife to prenatal checkups will remain unchanged. Paternity leave after the birth of a child will have to be used within 15 days after childbirth.

Benefits and entry into force

Employees taking unpaid parental leave may receive benefits for up to six months under the Employment Insurance Act. The changes provide for extending the maximum benefit period to nine months if each parent has received the full six-month benefit.

Migrant workers are entitled to maternity leave, but live-in caregivers employed by their employers are not entitled to paid maternity leave. They may take unpaid parental leave but will not be entitled to the corresponding benefits. The amendments are to be submitted to President William Lai for promulgation, while the date they enter into force will be determined by the Executive Yuan.

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