In Taipei, Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan used artificial intelligence for the first time to read aloud the texts of bills. The Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee instructed an AI system to voice 15 versions of a draft Basic Act on Dementia before consideration of the document began, Taipei Times reports.

The reading lasted 70 minutes

According to Kuomintang Legislator Chen Ching-hui, who chaired the committee, the AI initially read the text at 1.5 times the normal speed. After 10 minutes, lawmakers said they were following the presentation without difficulty, after which the speed was increased to twice the normal rate.

As a result, voicing all 15 versions of the bill took 70 minutes. Chen estimated that parliamentary staff would have needed about two hours and 11 minutes to read these documents. At a normal pace, this would have taken about 131 minutes, while at double speed it would have taken approximately 66 minutes.

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Testing the system’s accuracy

Chen Ching-hui expressed hope that the first use of AI would pave the way for broader use of the technology in parliament. According to her, the idea arose after she lost her voice due to illness. In 2024, her colleague, Legislator Ko Ju-chun, proposed using an AI-generated version of her voice to question Premier Cho Jung-tai at a plenary session.

Legislative Yuan Speaker Han Kuo-yu supported exploring AI’s potential and established a working group to study its application. Before the meeting, the committee and the parliament’s IT department tested the system to verify the accuracy of its operation.

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