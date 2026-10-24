Tasmania’s parliament in Australia will consider a bill on Wednesday to ban conversion practices — attempts to change, suppress or eradicate a person’s sexual or gender identity. The initiative was prepared by the Greens party and is supported by the Labor Party and activists, ABC News reports.

The bill defines a conversion practice as an action directed at a specific person with the intention of changing, suppressing or eradicating their sexual orientation. A person’s consent to such actions would not change their legal assessment. A study by La Trobe and Macquarie universities found that one in 20 young LGBTQIA+ people in Tasmania had encountered such practices.

Exceptions for discussions and medicine

The ban would not apply to participation in public debates or the expression of beliefs and principles, including religious ones, as well as prayer. Parents would be able to discuss sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual activity and religion with their children.

An exception is also provided for services of registered health practitioners if the specialist considers them appropriate for the person and the services comply with legal, professional and ethical requirements. Health professionals would be able to discuss and explore a patient’s identity without directing them toward a particular outcome, as well as discuss a desire to stop, change or reverse a social or medical transition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Liability and voting

The bill provides for criminal liability for the intentional use of a conversion practice that causes harm to a victim. An aggravating circumstance would be where such actions are committed against a child or a person with impaired decision-making capacity. Separate liability is envisaged for taking a person out of Tasmania for such practices and for advertising them.

The bill proposes creating the position of conversion practices commissioner, to be held by the anti-discrimination commissioner. Reports of the suspected use of such practices could be submitted to this official, who would decide whether to conduct an investigation. Possible measures include taking no further action, issuing a compliance notice, or accepting an enforceable undertaking. Serious cases in which a victim has suffered harm would be heard by the Supreme Court of Tasmania.

Approval in the lower house requires 18 votes. The Greens have four votes and Labor has ten; independent MP Kristie Johnston confirmed her support, while David O'Byrne and Helen Burnet said they supported the bill in principle. Liberal Party MPs were allowed to vote at their own discretion.

Read us on