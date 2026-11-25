In Israel, the Yashar and Yisrael Beiteinu parties may agree to transfer three ministerial portfolios to Avigdor Lieberman’s political force as part of coalition arrangements. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing an exclusive report by Channel 13 News.

Three portfolios for Yisrael Beiteinu

According to the report, Yisrael Beiteinu may receive the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. The outlet describes two of these portfolios — defense and justice — as senior ones.

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Avigdor Lieberman is expected to head the Defense Ministry, Oded Forer to become justice minister, and Yulia Malinovskaya to become minister of aliyah and integration. For Lieberman, this would mean a return to the Defense Ministry, which he headed in 2016–2018.

Dispute over the Ministry of Justice

Channel 13 News reported that there was a significant dispute over the Ministry of Justice. Yair Golan’s Democrats party demanded that the portfolio be handed over to it, while senior Yashar officials also wanted to control the ministry. The Jerusalem Post noted that the report may be updated.

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