The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party of former president Jacob Zuma is leading in four municipalities in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province that were previously governed by the African National Congress (ANC). As of Friday evening, 90% of votes in the province had been counted and independently verified, Daily Maverick reports.

Results in municipalities

In Richmond, which had been an ANC stronghold for years, MK won an outright majority with 56%. In the 2021 local elections, the ANC won there with nearly 70% of the vote.

MK also posted strong results in Impendle, west of Pietermaritzburg, in uMshwathi, and in the uJohannes Phumani Phungula municipality southeast of Pietermaritzburg. In uMshwathi, the party received 47% of the vote, depriving the ANC of its majority, but did not secure an outright majority.

In the uJohannes Phumani Phungula municipality, MK received 48.1% of the vote and 14 council seats. The ANC received 29.7%, the IFP 11.5%, and the DA 3.7%. The ANC had previously held an outright majority there.

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Likely coalitions

MK is also leading in another 14 KwaZulu-Natal municipalities, but does not have an outright majority in these communities. According to preliminary data, the party has won a total of 431 seats in the province’s local councils. It will need support from other political forces to form governments where there is no outright majority.

The IFP has so far won an outright majority in only one of the province’s 54 municipalities — Mthonjaneni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where it received 58% of the vote. At the same time, the party is leading in 13 municipalities.

In the 2024 provincial elections, MK became the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal, winning 37 of 80 seats in the legislature. However, the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP formed a coalition with 41 seats, leaving MK out of power. MK provincial leader Willis Mchunu said the party seeks to enter government bodies and is ready to talk with various political forces. The local election results remain preliminary, and objections are possible before the official results are announced.

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