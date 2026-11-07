In Durban, South Africa, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has asked the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to postpone the final announcement and publication of local election results in the eThekwini municipality, which includes the city. The party, founded by former President Jacob Zuma, says there was a failure in the results processing system at the local counting center, The Rio Times reports.

MK party's claims

In a formal objection filed on November 6, MK reported a critical system failure. According to the party, it interrupted data transmission and altered the visible audit trail — records that make it possible to verify the entry of results. MK also claims that the electronic totals do not match the signed paper protocols from polling stations.

The party demands an immediate audit of the disputed results, the suspension of further data processing, and the preservation of the data until the complaints are reviewed. It also asks for an independent expert to be involved in a technical review of the systems and reconciliation of voting data.

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Preliminary results

According to partial data, MK was leading in eThekwini with about 40% of the vote. The Democratic Alliance was receiving approximately 23–24%, while the African National Congress had about 17%.

These figures are not final and are changing as results arrive from electoral districts. The IEC is to announce the final totals. As of the morning of November 7, the commission had not publicly responded to MK's appeal.

Local elections in South Africa were held on November 4. According to the publication, no political force secured a majority in a number of councils.

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