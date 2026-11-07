In South Africa, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party does not rule out appealing to the Electoral Court over alleged violations during the 2026 local elections. Leaders of the political force reported numerous complaints from party members and its supporters. Daily Maverick reports.

Party representative Dali Mpofu told journalists at the vote-counting centre in Durban that the leadership would assess the seriousness of the complaints received before deciding on legal action. According to him, the party is not yet preparing court documents, but does not rule out this option if serious complaints are not addressed.

Objection regarding eThekwini

On Saturday evening, MK submitted a formal objection to South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) under Section 65. It concerns possible violations in the eThekwini metropolitan municipality.

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The party’s first deputy president, Duduzane Zuma, said that MK would recognize the voting results only if it considers the electoral process free and fair. He said that people on the ground had reported possible disruptions or other violations, and also called on the IEC to cooperate.

Voting results

On November 4, MK took part in local elections for the first time. According to the data cited, the party received more than 3.7 million votes nationwide, or 9.8%. It achieved its highest result in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, with more than 34% of the vote, but failed to win an absolute majority in the eThekwini metropolitan municipality.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially announce the local election results on Sunday, November 8, at 18:00.

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