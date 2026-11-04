The MK Party in South Africa stated that foreigners without legal immigration status must regularize their stay in the country or return to their countries of origin through legal means. The statement was issued after a meeting between party president Jacob Zuma and the leadership of the March and March movement, which opposes illegal immigration, TimesLIVE reports.

Meeting with the March and March movement

According to MK, illegal immigration and the enforcement of immigration legislation were discussed during the meeting. The party said that Zuma acknowledged the movement's work regarding the issue of undocumented foreigners, while March and March noted MK's contribution to addressing the matter.

The movement is led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. March and March has organized nationwide protests demanding stricter border controls and the deportation of undocumented foreigners. According to the publication, some of the actions escalated into violence. The protests intensified after a Constitutional Court ruling that found key procedural provisions of the Refugees Act unconstitutional and invalid.

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Restrictions on demonstrations

South African police and the police ministry filed urgent applications with the Durban High Court to restrict March and March demonstrations. This followed previous marches during which roads were blocked, property was damaged, and violent clashes occurred.

The court ordered the movement to suspend its actions until November 6. Thereafter, demonstrations may be held only from 9:00 to 15:00 or 16:00 along designated routes. Participants were also prohibited from carrying weapons, including sticks, and from concealing their faces.

Unlike March and March, which advocates immediate deportation, MK called for a legal procedure to regularize status or leave the country. The party also stressed that enforcing immigration laws must not serve as a justification for xenophobia, discrimination, or violence.

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