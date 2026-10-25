In Singapore, the People’s Action Party (PAP) elected 12 members to its 39th Central Executive Committee, its highest governing body. They were selected from 19 candidates in a secret ballot at the party conference on October 25, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The elected committee members include Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Education Minister Desmond Lee, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, Law Minister Edwin Tong, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Co-opted members

Energy, Trade and Industry Minister Tan See Leng and Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad were co-opted onto the committee. They placed 13th and 14th respectively by the number of votes from party cadres. The PAP constitution allows for up to six members to be co-opted.

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First-term MPs Jeffrey Siow and Jasmine Lau made the list of nominees but were not elected following the vote. According to Channel NewsAsia’s sources within the party, other candidates included MP Alex Yam, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, and Second Minister for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

First vote for Wong

The vote was the first for PAP Secretary-General Lawrence Wong since he led the party in last year’s general election as prime minister. The PAP party conference is held once every two years.

The names of the other co-opted members, as well as appointments to the positions of chairman, secretary-general, treasurer and organising secretaries, are to be announced in the coming weeks. At the conference, Wong said the party must continue to earn Singaporeans’ trust through the results of its work, its conduct and the quality of its service to citizens.

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