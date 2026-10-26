In Nepal, the disciplinary committee of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party is gathering additional evidence and may order a technical examination of an audio recording attributed to central committee member and lawmaker Khagendra Sunar. In a written response to the party, the politician denied that the voice in the recording was his and said there was a conspiracy against him, Kathmandu Post reports.

Allegations reviewed by party committee

The review began after Jana Aastha published a report on alleged violence and threats against a woman. The outlet released an audio recording which, it said, contains obscene insults directed at the woman, demands for money and death threats from a man whose voice is attributed to Sunar.

Jana Aastha also said that the lawmaker allegedly promised the woman marriage, made explicit videos and photographs of her, and later used them for blackmail. The disciplinary committee has not yet established the credibility of these claims and must verify whether the allegations are substantiated at all.

After the publication appeared, party General Secretary Bipin Acharya referred the case to the disciplinary committee. The party also instructed Sunar not to participate in events as a central committee member and parliamentarian during the investigation.

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Investigative team awaits interview

The committee formed a six-member investigative team coordinated by Hari Chandra Bhattarai, deputy chair of the disciplinary committee. The group visited the Jana Aastha newsroom and received evidence, including the audio recording attributed to the lawmaker.

The group also asked News 24 Television for a recording of the woman's interview for the Sidha Kura program. As of the time of Bhattarai's comment, the committee had not yet received this recording.

According to Kathmandu Post, in the television interview the woman said there had been no violence. A member of the investigative team said that this and Sunar's denial had complicated the review and could indicate a contradiction between her previous statements and the interview. After receiving the interview recording, the group must decide whether a technical analysis of the audio is needed and determine the procedure for further questioning of the lawmaker. Bhattarai noted that an examination, if deemed necessary, could prolong the investigation.

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