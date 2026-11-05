Israeli President Isaac Herzog has begun consultations in Jerusalem with party representatives on forming a government after receiving the official final election results. As Der Spiegel reports, the meetings at the presidential residence will continue until Thursday evening.

Herzog said he intends to hold open, candid and critical discussions with faction representatives and raise difficult issues. He called on political forces to show creativity, courage and goodwill, noting that he wants to avoid new elections.

Distribution of seats in the Knesset

In the October 27 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing conservative Likud party won the most seats — 27 out of 120. The centrist Yashar party of former military chief Gadi Eisenkot received 21 mandates.

Netanyahu's right-wing religious bloc has 53 seats, while Eisenkot's opposition alliance has 48. The two Israeli-Arab parties, Ra'am and the Joint List, won a combined 19 mandates.

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Ra'am's recommendation

The Ra'am party said it would recommend Eisenkot to form the next government and is expected to state this position during consultations with Herzog. According to media reports, Eisenkot may be the first to receive a mandate from the president to form a government, as he may have the largest number of recommendations.

With the support of both Israeli-Arab parties, Eisenkot's alliance could, purely arithmetically, count on 67 seats, while 61 mandates are needed for a majority in the Knesset. At the same time, opposition forces have no common position on the participation of Israeli-Arab parties in the future government.

By tradition, the president tasks the candidate whom he believes has the best chance of securing a parliamentary majority with forming a cabinet. This does not necessarily have to be the leader of the largest party.

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