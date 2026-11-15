Sweden’s Centre Party has decided to continue negotiations on forming a government with the Social Democrats and other centre-left forces. Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist announced this on Sunday evening, The Local Sweden reports.

A choice between two proposals

On Friday, the Centre Party received packages of proposals on policy and mechanisms for its implementation from Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson and Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson. Thand Ringqvist described both proposals as serious and thorough.

After considering Andersson’s proposal, the Centre Party chose the Social Democrats’ option for further negotiations. The party leader said that, to create a government alternative with parliamentary support, it is necessary to agree on the content and direction of policy, funding for key reforms, and the issue of parliamentary support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for further negotiations

Thand Ringqvist said that the Left Party must abandon its demand for ministerial posts in a centre-left government. At the same time, the Left Party and the Green Party must support the proposed package of proposals, she said.

Magdalena Andersson welcomed the Centre Party’s decision and said she would initiate the next stage of the government formation process. She said she intended to continue negotiations with the Left Party, the Centre Party and the Green Party. Representatives of the Green Party also welcomed the decision and said that the parties had begun work on a joint political project. The Left Party and the Moderates had not commented on the situation at the time of publication.

Read us on