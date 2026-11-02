The leadership of Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party has agreed not to support the appointment of Jigyan Kumar Thapa as the country’s ambassador to Japan. The reason cited was a potential conflict of interest related to the Japanese permanent resident status of his family members, financial obligations and other ties to that country, Kathmandu Post reports.

According to the publication, this understanding was reached during a meeting between party chair Rabi Lamichhane and Prime Minister Balendra Shah. A source close to the head of government said Thapa could be considered for a diplomatic post in another country, but the party would not support his candidacy specifically for work in Japan.

Proposal to withdraw candidacy

The party leadership also discussed the possibility of proposing that Thapa withdraw his candidacy in exchange for assurances that he could later be considered for another diplomatic appointment. At the same time, the final decision on withdrawal must be made by the candidate himself.

The parliamentary hearing committee has already recommended that Thapa withdraw from the nomination. Committee chair Bodh Narayan Shrestha, secretary Tul Bahadur Kandel and lawmakers from the Rastriya Swatantra Party separately asked him about such a decision. According to committee members, Thapa replied that he would think about it but has not yet given a final answer.

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Review of ties to Japan

During the hearings, lawmakers asked Thapa about his permanent resident status, financial obligations and previous work at Japanese institutions. He told the committee that he gave up his Japanese permanent residence permit in March in connection with his nomination for ambassador. At the same time, his wife and sons retain Japanese permanent resident status.

The committee twice asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain information from the Japanese side about Thapa’s status, his possible outstanding financial obligations and potential payments from Japanese public funds. Japanese authorities refused to disclose the data, citing privacy protection. The ministry informed the committee that it had not received documentary confirmation that Thapa had renounced permanent residence in Japan.

The government recommended ambassadorial candidates for 13 countries on September 18, and they were registered with the parliamentary committee on September 23. The deadline for reviewing Thapa’s candidacy expires on November 5.

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