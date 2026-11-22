In Israel, the Likud party of acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party have agreed to hold a new round of talks on forming a unity government. The previous four-hour meeting of the delegations did not result in an agreement on creating a coalition, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dispute over the premiership

In a joint statement, the parties said they had presented their positions on key issues and discussed them in detail. No date was given for the next meeting, and no breakthroughs were reported.

On November 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. The politician seeks to create a broad coalition involving Likud and parties from his bloc. Yashar, which holds 21 seats in the 120-member Knesset, insists that Eisenkot serve as prime minister for the entire term. Likud, with 27 seats, wants Netanyahu to head the government.

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The role of Ben-Gvir and an alternative plan

Eisenkot’s team also demands that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir not be included in the future government. According to Israel’s Channel 12, Likud declined to commit in advance to meeting this demand. Earlier the same day, Netanyahu separately met with Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to, according to Likud, coordinate the next steps of the right-wing camp.

In addition to Yashar, Eisenkot’s bloc includes Naftali Bennett’s Together list with 12 seats, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu with seven seats, and Yair Golan’s Democrats with eight. If talks on a unity government fail to produce results, Yashar plans, before Eisenkot’s mandate expires on December 6, to seek a vote of confidence for a minority government relying on external support from the Joint List and the United Arab List.

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