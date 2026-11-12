Sweden national team winger Patrik Wålemark sustained an injury during one of the national team’s training sessions and left the squad’s camp ahead of the Nations League match against Poland. The game is scheduled for November 17 in Wrocław.

Injury in training

The player’s departure from the Sweden camp was reported by his club, Lech Poznań. As Interia Sport writes, the club received information about Wålemark’s injury during a Sweden national team training session and published a statement on social media.

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Lech noted that the footballer will undergo examinations in the near future. They are expected to determine how long his possible absence from action could last.

Match in Wrocław

The Poland–Sweden game on November 17 will be the final match for the Polish national team in the current Nations League B division season. Three days before the meeting with the Swedes, Poland’s team is due to play Romania’s national team.

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