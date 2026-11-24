In Brussels, Belgium, the far-right group in the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe, plans to challenge negotiating mandates on several programmes in the EU’s next seven-year budget. This could slow down budget negotiations in the European Parliament, Politico Europe reports, citing four EU officials familiar with the discussions.

Vote instead of negotiations

The challenge would prevent documents already considered at the level of parliamentary committees from immediately moving to negotiations with national governments. Instead, the mandates would have to be put to a plenary vote, where MEPs could propose amendments to positions previously agreed by the committees.

A representative of Patriots for Europe said that combining several programmes in the budget proposals is accompanied by an increasing concentration of powers to allocate funds in the hands of the European Commission. According to him, most of the budget amendments proposed by the group were rejected. He also said that several delegations outside the group had indicated their readiness to support the challenge.

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Programmes and procedure

According to another official, the group intends to challenge mandates concerning the European Competitiveness Fund, the Connecting Europe Facility mechanism, and the FP10 programme, which is to become the successor to Horizon Europe. A third source noted that Patriots for Europe may challenge all mandates, although support from other political groups or MEPs has not yet been determined.

European Parliament rules allow a political group or at least 72 MEPs to demand a plenary vote on the decision to start negotiations. According to a European Parliament statement, such a request can be submitted until midnight on Tuesday. Patriots for Europe has around 86 members. The discussion in Parliament is taking place ahead of an EU leaders’ summit on Thursday, where they are due to discuss the budget following the presentation of a negotiating document by European Council President António Costa on November 21.

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