A patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under fire near Wadi Jilu in southern Lebanon on the evening of November 10. According to Anadolu Agency, around a dozen shots were fired at the peacekeepers during a routine patrol.

Peacekeepers returned fire

UNIFIL said the peacekeepers observed a muzzle flash and returned fire. The shooting then stopped. None of the peacekeepers was injured in the incident.

The mission stated that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law. UNIFIL called on the Lebanese authorities to promptly investigate the incident, identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

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Mission mandate ends at the end of the year

The incident occurred amid concerns about a possible security vacuum in southern Lebanon after UNIFIL’s mandate expires at the end of 2026. In August 2025, the UN Security Council extended the mission’s mandate for the last time until December 31, 2026; after that, a gradual and safe withdrawal of peacekeepers is planned in 2027.

UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978. After the 2006 war, its mandate was expanded: the mission monitors the cessation of hostilities, assists the Lebanese army in deploying in the south of the country, reports violations, and maintains liaison with the Lebanese and Israeli sides.

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