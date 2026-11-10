Labour Party deputy leader and Education Secretary Lucy Powell criticised the nature of the cross-examination of victims during the trial of comedian Russell Brand in the rape and sexual assault case. She said she was shocked by the course of the hearings and believed that courts should already have moved away from such a culture.

Reaction to the trial

As The Guardian reports, Brand’s lawyer Ian Winter KC suggested during the proceedings that his client could not have been guilty because none of the victims resisted, screamed or tried to leave. Speaking in mitigation, he also described the anal rape of a 21-year-old woman as a brief lapse in which Brand did not respect her consent.

Powell said that what she had read about the proceedings seemed depressing to her. She stressed that a woman’s clothing, behaviour or state of intoxication does not negate her right to give or withhold consent to sex. According to her, the government had already taken steps in guidance aimed at countering rape myths and victim blaming, but more needed to be done.

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Brand’s sentence and the 2015 interview

On Monday, Brand was jailed for 10 and a half years for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, including in workplaces. When passing sentence, the judge said that the victims had suffered additional distress because of conduct in court at Brand’s direction and stressed women’s right to refuse sex regardless of their clothing, location or alcohol consumption.

Powell also said that she and former Labour leader Ed Miliband regret his 2015 interview with Brand, which she helped arrange as the party’s election campaign chief. The conversation took place amid the release of Brand’s political book Revolution. Powell said that at the time she had not realised the full scale of his sexual behaviour, information about which was already publicly available.

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