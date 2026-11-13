Final results of the phase 2 PECATI clinical trial demonstrated sustained clinical activity of the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with previously treated advanced B3 thymoma or thymic carcinoma. Median overall survival was 40.2 months, and median progression-free survival was 22.1 months, with a median follow-up period of 24.6 months.

The results, published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, were reported by News-Medical. The study included 43 patients with metastatic B3 thymoma or thymic carcinoma whose disease had progressed after at least one platinum-based chemotherapy regimen.

Treatment results

Participants received oral lenvatinib at 20 mg daily and intravenous pembrolizumab at 200 mg every three weeks. Treatment continued until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or completion of a maximum of 35 cycles.

Among the participants, 84% had thymic carcinoma and 16% had B3 thymoma. Nearly two-thirds of patients had stage IVB disease, more than half had at least three metastatic sites, and approximately 44% had previously received two or more lines of treatment for advanced disease.

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An objective response to therapy was recorded in 25.6% of patients, including one case of complete response. Disease control — tumor reduction or stabilization — was recorded in 93% of participants. After three years, 53% of patients remained alive.

Toxicity and study limitations

At the same time, researchers stressed the need for careful monitoring of adverse reactions. Treatment-related adverse events of grade III or higher occurred in 44.2% of participants. Treatment with at least one of the study drugs was discontinued due to toxicity in 27.9% of patients.

Immune-mediated adverse events were observed in 39.5% of patients; these included severe cases of colitis, pneumonitis, myocarditis, encephalitis, and liver injury. Two deaths occurred during the study, which researchers did not associate with the therapy.

The authors noted that the small sample size and single-arm design of PECATI do not allow the superiority of the combination over other treatment options to be established or the contribution of each drug individually to be determined. Further prospective studies are needed to clarify the optimal treatment sequence and identify patients who will benefit most.

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