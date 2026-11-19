Minnesota senator-elect Peggy Flanagan will become the first Indigenous woman to serve in the US Senate. In the primary, she outpaced Democratic congresswoman Angie Craig by nearly 20 percentage points, and in the general election she defeated Republican Michelle Tafoya by more than 10 percentage points.

As The Guardian reports, Flanagan said Minnesota voters had disproved pollsters’ predictions that both races would be close. She also expressed hope that her victory would help young Indigenous people see the possibility of working in politics.

Experience in politics

Before her election, Flanagan was Minnesota’s lieutenant governor. She began her political career as a student working on the election campaign of the late Senator Paul Wellstone and later worked in community organizing in the state’s Indigenous communities.

Flanagan also worked at Wellstone Action, where she trained activists and candidates in organizing. Her first elected position was as a member of the Minneapolis school board. In 2015, she joined Minnesota’s legislature, and in 2018 Democratic Governor Tim Walz chose her as his running mate.

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Campaign and stated priorities

According to Flanagan, over the final year of the campaign she held more than 360 events, including in communities that statewide candidates had not visited for more than a decade. She said she was ready to work with Republicans if it helped produce solutions benefiting Minnesota residents.

Her stated priorities include reversing cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs, supporting Medicare for All, and banning prior authorization for treatment by insurance companies. Flanagan also supports reforming the immigration system, which, she said, should be based on public safety, dignity, humanity and due process.

Flanagan will replace Tina Smith in the Senate, after Smith decided not to run for another term. She also endorsed Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen in the race for Senate Democratic majority leader, saying the party needs new voices.

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