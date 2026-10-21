In Beijing, China, Taiwan Affairs Office Director Song Tao met with a delegation from the National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP), led by the organization’s president and chief executive officer, Susan M. Elliott. During the talks, the Chinese official called on the US side to oppose Taiwan independence and to approach the Taiwan issue with the utmost caution, South China Morning Post reports.

Beijing’s position

According to the Taiwan Affairs Office, Song Tao referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent summit with the US leadership. He said that China firmly safeguards national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Song Tao also said that Beijing would continue expanding economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait in order to deepen integrated development. At the same time, he stated an intention to resolutely counter external interference and separatist activities.

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Statement by the US delegation

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Susan M. Elliott stressed the need to maintain close communication channels between the United States and China amid an unstable international situation. According to her, exchanges and integrated development between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The NCAFP representative said that the organization would continue to seek to play a mediating role in promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and constructive strategic stability between Washington and Beijing.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and says reunification by force remains possible if necessary. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognize Taiwan as an independent state; at the same time, Washington opposes a forcible takeover of the island and has committed to supplying it with weapons. The publication notes that the meeting continued contacts in the Track 1.5 format, although talks between the Taiwan Affairs Office and US groups are infrequent.

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