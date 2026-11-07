In Chicago, according to STAT News, details of the Phase III study of Novartis’ drug pelacarsen were released. The drug significantly reduced levels of lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), but did not reduce the rate of serious cardiovascular events among trial participants.

HORIZON results

In the HORIZON study, participants were randomly assigned to receive pelacarsen or a placebo and were followed for nearly five years. Despite the reduction in Lp(a) levels, no difference was found between the groups in the number of heart attacks, strokes, urgent coronary revascularizations, or deaths.

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Data presentation

Details of the Novartis-funded trial were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. The study results were also published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

What is Lp(a)

Lp(a) is a combination of lipids and proteins, high levels of which can increase the risk of serious heart problems. It is a genetically determined risk factor for cardiovascular disease that is present in approximately one in five people. New therapies targeting Lp(a) are being developed to reduce the number of heart attacks, strokes, and deaths among people at elevated risk.

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