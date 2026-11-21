In the United States, California Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi, who plans to leave Congress in January 2027, spoke about the impact of her political career on her family. In an interview, she said she had been turned into a “villain.” This was reported by The Hill.

Pressure on women in politics

Pelosi said that politics always seeks to have a “villain” and also mentioned the difficulties women face. According to her, false narratives are spread about them, they are accused of excessive spending, and portrayed in a “ridiculous” light.

She added that although the number of women in politics has increased, it still remains a challenge for them. Pelosi led the House of Representatives twice and is the only woman in U.S. history to have served as speaker. After Democrats won the 2006 midterm elections, she became the first woman speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Before that, she had led House Democrats since 2003.

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Unfinished work on guns

In early November, Pelosi announced that she would leave Congress after the end of her current term. In a video address to voters, she called next year her final year of service as their representative.

Assessing her work, Pelosi called combating gun violence “unfinished business.” She noted that there is a bipartisan public safety bill, but, in her view, background checks are needed before purchasing firearms. Pelosi also said that Americans support such checks, but Republicans in Congress do not.

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