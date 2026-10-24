Punjab to pursue alleged rape case — The Express Tribune

The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province said it will continue pursuing a case concerning the alleged gang rape of an Azerbaijani woman in Lahore, although the woman asked for the proceedings to be closed in video statements. The Express Tribune reports.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that provincial chief minister Maryam Nawaz insists on the arrest of all suspects and adherence to due legal process. According to Bukhari, the state should be the complainant in cases involving crimes against women and children.

The woman’s video statements

In a video that, according to the outlet, may have been recorded on October 9, the woman said that her previous statements had been made under pressure. She claimed that one of the suspects had not committed violence against her and had not taken her phones and belongings, and she also asked for the case to be discontinued.

In another video, the woman reiterated her position, saying that she wanted to testify in court but had been told that her life was in danger. She also claimed that she had been forcibly taken out of Pakistan and had not been allowed to state her position. The woman said she intended to forgive the other suspects and not pursue the case.

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Police position and claims of possible bribery

Lahore police said that the woman had previously given a statement before a judicial magistrate under Article 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Zeeshan Raza said that in her court statement she named three suspects, while two detained individuals also stated the alleged involvement of a third. He described the video as a possible attempt to influence the investigation.

In a post on X, Maryam Nawaz said that the family of one of the suspects had allegedly offered the woman between 15 million and 20 million Pakistani rupees to withdraw the accusations. She also claimed that the judge who decided to release the suspect on bail may have been bribed. Nawaz stressed that, if confirmed, these claims raise questions about pressure on victims and the integrity of justice.

The case was registered in September after the woman said that three men had allegedly sexually assaulted her during the night of September 25–26 in an apartment in a residential complex near Raiwind. According to her statement, she was given a drink containing an intoxicating substance, and was later left near the airport, with her phones and other belongings taken.

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