Pakistan’s Punjab province has banned the permanent assignment of police escort teams to provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly and other individuals. The order was issued on Saturday by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Who the ban applies to

As The Express Tribune reports, the notification of the decision was issued by Punjab Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dall. Advisers, special assistants, parliamentary secretaries and chairpersons of standing committees will also no longer be allowed to retain permanent police escorts.

The restriction also applies to civil servants and private individuals. In addition, installing flagpoles or displaying official flags on government vehicles without prior permission has been prohibited. Maryam Nawaz stated that unauthorized police escorts would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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Previous austerity measures

Earlier in March, the Punjab government had already introduced austerity measures due to rising fuel costs. In particular, the provision of state fuel for provincial ministers was suspended, while fuel allowances for officials’ vehicles were cut by 50%.

Protocol convoys for ministers and senior officials were also limited to one vehicle necessary to provide security. The use of police for VIP escorts in Punjab had been criticized for diverting law enforcement officers from regular policing duties.

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