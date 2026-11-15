In the United States, former Vice President Mike Pence said that the Republican Party needs to return to “high standards” of public service. He linked this to the fact that President Donald Trump’s administration, in his words, has an “atmosphere of corruption.” Pence said this on NBC News’ Meet the Press, The Independent reports.

Voter perception

Pence noted that Americans are concerned by reports about government officials, their family members, and the US first family. According to him, voters view negatively the possibility that Trump and his family are becoming wealthier while he holds the office of president. At the same time, the former vice president did not directly state that the president had committed illegal or unethical actions.

Pence mentioned an increase in Trump’s wealth of more than $1.4 billion over the past year due to cryptocurrency transactions. The White House denied that the president profits from his office and stressed that his businesses had been transferred to a trust managed by Trump’s sons. The administration also called Trump a successful investor.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to Republicans

The former vice president said that during his travels across the country, he had heard from supporters that the 2016 promise to “drain the swamp” had not been fulfilled. In his view, the party must not only return to conservative principles but also restore high standards for public officials.

Pence also disagreed with current Vice President J.D. Vance, who linked the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections to the war in Iran. In Pence’s view, Republicans did not lose the elections because of the war: he believed that some voters were alienated by the termination of Operation Epic Fury five weeks after it began.

Read us on